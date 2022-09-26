Ramifi Protocol (RAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,081.00

Ramifi Protocol (RAM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. Ramifi Protocol has a market cap of $177,440.00 and approximately $16,081.00 worth of Ramifi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ramifi Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ramifi Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ramifi Protocol Coin Profile

Ramifi Protocol launched on July 3rd, 2021. Ramifi Protocol’s total supply is 7,213,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ramifi Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/RamToken. Ramifi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RamifiProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ramifi Protocol’s official website is ramifi.org.

Ramifi Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ramifi Protocol aims to solve the problem of USD inflation by creating a floating peg that adjusts along side commodity prices across the globe. As the prices of the most basic things we buy go up, so does the RAM token. The goal being the removal of the need for the USD.The Ramifi Protocol recalculates its total supply daily in order to maintain its' commodity based peg. Leveraging the fact that supply and demand dictate the price of the asset, RAM is able to maintain a peg while simulataneously creating a robust market. This makes the Ramifi ecosystem infinitely scalable without the need for USD backing.Ramifi's governance is decided by token holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ramifi Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ramifi Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ramifi Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

