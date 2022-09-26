Rapids (RPD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $35,336.00

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Rapids has a market cap of $56,879.93 and approximately $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.””

