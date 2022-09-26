Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits One Day Volume of $26,543.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $544,485.00 and approximately $26,543.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,226.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00147924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00277279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00758760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00604486 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 10,503,186,120 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

