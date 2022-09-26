Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Tops $77.45 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002930 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $77.45 million and $7.82 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,978 coins and its circulating supply is 136,575,304 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

