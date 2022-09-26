Raymond James Cuts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $60.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Matador Resources Stock Down 8.0 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $49.39 on Monday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

