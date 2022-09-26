Raymond James Cuts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $81.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.07.
Welltower Price Performance
Shares of WELL opened at $66.71 on Thursday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $65.97 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
