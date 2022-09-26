Raymond James Cuts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $81.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.07.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $66.71 on Thursday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $65.97 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.