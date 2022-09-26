Raymond James Cuts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $81.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.07.
Welltower Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33. Welltower has a 52 week low of $65.97 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 20.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $102,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 179,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 82.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
