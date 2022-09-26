Realfinance Network Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (REFI)

Realfinance Network (REFI) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Realfinance Network has a total market cap of $162,400.00 and approximately $22,989.00 worth of Realfinance Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realfinance Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Realfinance Network has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Realfinance Network Profile

Realfinance Network launched on February 28th, 2021. Realfinance Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Realfinance Network’s official Twitter account is @refi_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Realfinance Network’s official website is exchange.realfinance.network/#/swap.

Realfinance Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refi is an investment network platform and financial services. Refi swap is a protocol that allows buyers and sellers to exchange their Bep20 tokens, Refi Tokens are a means of payment in this protocol later.”

