ReapChain (REAP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.89 Million

ReapChain (REAP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. ReapChain has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com.

ReapChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

