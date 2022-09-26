Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

RCON opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

