Release Project Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Release Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Release Project has a total market cap of $650,438.09 and approximately $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Release Project alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000350 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sport Move (SPORT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Release Project Coin Profile

REL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Release Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Release Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Release Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Release Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Release Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.