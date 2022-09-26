Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Insider Transactions at Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $306,309.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,246.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

