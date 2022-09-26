Rentberry (BERRY) Market Cap Reaches $53,023.21

Rentberry (BERRY) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $53,023.21 and approximately $11.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,061.82 or 1.09708981 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00058287 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00064633 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

