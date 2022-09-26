Rentible Trading Up 21.3% This Week (RNB)

Rentible (RNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Rentible coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rentible has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. Rentible has a total market capitalization of $96,122.00 and approximately $13,850.00 worth of Rentible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rentible Coin Profile

Rentible was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Rentible’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Rentible is https://reddit.com/r/rentible and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentible is rentible.io. Rentible’s official Twitter account is @Rentible_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rentible

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rentible.io platform is a next-generation edge-to-edge rental experience that uses a conjunction of decentralised infrastructure with smart contracts to elevate sharing-economies to the blockchain era. In addition to the “standard” features of listing, smart search and screening, Rentible will introduce new functionalities made possible through decentralisation such as Rental Agreement supported by smart contract and verified on the blockchain; Immutable records to eliminate fraud and scams; Arbitration Method to settle disputes and involve the community via trusted oracles; and direct FIAT-to-Crypto payment via integrated wallets.Functionalities across the Rentible ecosystem will be accessible by using the RNB token. RNB will also serve as a measure to keep the ecosystem neutral; to benefit from enhanced rewards and discounts, and cab be recouped for the equivalent FIAT value on external exchanges. The RNB token is integral to incentivising users and strengthening the reach of the platform to provide additional value and an enhanced user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentible using one of the exchanges listed above.

