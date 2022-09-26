Revain Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $67.01 Million (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $67.01 million and approximately $912,738.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wirex Token (WXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000258 BTC.

YbCoin (YBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,056,346,012 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Revain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

