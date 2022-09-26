Reviewing Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93% New Found Gold N/A -80.17% -66.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 20.75 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A New Found Gold N/A N/A -$40.41 million -0.48 -6.92

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and New Found Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Idaho Strategic Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Idaho Strategic Resources and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

New Found Gold has a consensus target price of 10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.20%. Given New Found Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Summary

Idaho Strategic Resources beats New Found Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

