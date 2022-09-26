Reviewing Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) & Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 3.63, meaning that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum 27.23% 65.73% 11.63% Antero Resources 16.24% 19.52% 8.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 0 3 0 2.50 Antero Resources 0 2 7 1 2.90

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Laredo Petroleum and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.26%. Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $45.70, suggesting a potential upside of 48.71%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Antero Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 0.70 $145.01 million $31.63 1.78 Antero Resources $4.62 billion 2.04 -$186.90 million $2.69 11.42

Laredo Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Laredo Petroleum on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

