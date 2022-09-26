Reviewing Mastermind (MMND) & The Competition

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mastermind to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastermind and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.83 million $770,000.00 15.76 Mastermind Competitors $1.36 billion $585.69 million 1.37

Mastermind’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind. Mastermind is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

36.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mastermind and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastermind Competitors 82 387 573 7 2.48

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 110.39%. Given Mastermind’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mastermind has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind 18.57% 36.88% 27.65% Mastermind Competitors -21.21% -101.92% -10.56%

Volatility and Risk

Mastermind has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind’s peers have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastermind peers beat Mastermind on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. Its customers include sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

