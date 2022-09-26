REVV (REVV) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

REVV (REVV) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. REVV has a market cap of $51.06 million and $608,430.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REVV is www.revvmotorsport.com.

Buying and Selling REVV

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

