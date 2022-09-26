Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives $15.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “assumes” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,610,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,052 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth $3,908,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth $2,925,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth $2,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RZLT opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.88. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

