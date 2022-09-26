Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 12-month low of C$25.52 and a 12-month high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$119.74 million during the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

