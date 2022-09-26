RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.38.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $121,632.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in RingCentral by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 19.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

