RioDeFi (RFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $583,948.00

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. RioDeFi has a market cap of $752,480.86 and approximately $583,948.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 109,375,001 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

