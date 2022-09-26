Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $109.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

