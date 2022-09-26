Robert W. Baird Trims Ball (NYSE:BALL) Target Price to $50.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ball to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. Ball has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.