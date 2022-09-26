Robert W. Baird Trims Ball (NYSE:BALL) Target Price to $50.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
BALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ball to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.33.
Ball Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Ball stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. Ball has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24.
Ball Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
