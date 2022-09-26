Roth Capital Lowers Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) to Neutral

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Roth Capital currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of DCFC opened at $3.79 on Friday. Tritium DCFC has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $189,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

