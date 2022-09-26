Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $144.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $160.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.46.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

