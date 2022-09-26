Royal Bank of Canada Cuts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IBEX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $16.70 on Friday. IBEX has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

About IBEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 47.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the second quarter worth $74,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter worth $200,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.