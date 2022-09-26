Royal Bank of Canada Cuts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
IBEX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $16.70 on Friday. IBEX has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
