Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target to C$5.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLHTF opened at 2.07 on Friday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a twelve month low of 2.07 and a twelve month high of 4.75.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.