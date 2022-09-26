Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 1,000” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.12) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, September 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) target price on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,957.31 ($23.65).

ASOS Trading Down 6.5 %

ASOS stock opened at GBX 601 ($7.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £600.64 million and a PE ratio of 2,072.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 848.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,175.12. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 601 ($7.26) and a one year high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

