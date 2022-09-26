RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Tops $0.0561 on Exchanges

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $50.76 million and $2.17 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 905,086,671 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). Telegram Whitepaper “

