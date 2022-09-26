Sabal Trust CO Invests $27.18 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 177,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,179,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $143.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $252.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.44 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average of $149.54.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

