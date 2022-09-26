SAFE DEAL (SFD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,258.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00090917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00073247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00032015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00019089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,212,201 coins and its circulating supply is 4,185,301 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

