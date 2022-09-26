Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $9.56 on Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $9.56 or 0.00049998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $199.13 million and approximately $195,852.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00339051 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00076958 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

