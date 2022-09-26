SafePal Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. SafePal has a market cap of $173.00 million and $3.83 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001814 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004697 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.49 or 0.01654159 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00036092 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafePal’s official website is www.safepal.io.

SafePal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

