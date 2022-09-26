SALT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24,299.00 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. SALT has a market cap of $3.92 million and $24,299.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,936.42 or 1.10095194 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00059160 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00064475 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

