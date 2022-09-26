Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Sangoma Technologies Price Performance
Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50.
About Sangoma Technologies
