Sangoma Technologies’ (STC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.25.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:STC opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$8.00 and a 12 month high of C$29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

