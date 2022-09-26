Sapphire Tops One Day Trading Volume of $515,397.00 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $519.57 million and approximately $515,397.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.