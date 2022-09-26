Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Schindler Stock Performance

SHLAF opened at $167.25 on Wednesday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $161.10 and a 12 month high of $279.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.34.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

