Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given New GBX 520 Price Target at Barclays

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,703 ($32.66) to GBX 2,524.50 ($30.50) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Schroders Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of SHNWF opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. Schroders has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

