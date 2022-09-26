Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 540.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 43,259 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $32.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

