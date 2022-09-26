Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,317 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,846. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

