Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.31

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 39277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

