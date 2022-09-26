Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Boosted by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 12.2% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.77. 18,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,372. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

