Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 192,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,817,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,810,000 after acquiring an additional 474,857 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,895. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.