Scotiabank Lowers Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$2.25

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGDPF. Desjardins cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $0.67 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

