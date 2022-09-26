Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) PT Lowered to €58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from €64.00 ($65.31) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scout24 from €70.00 ($71.43) to €72.00 ($73.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Scout24 from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded Scout24 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Scout24 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Friday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.