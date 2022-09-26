Scry.info Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $108,572.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info launched on January 22nd, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens.The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

